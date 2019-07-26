Sam Bird at Goodwood on the Ferrari P80/C

2019 Ferrari AF Corse World Sportscar Championship racer Sam Bird has been attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed for years. For him, it is always a unique experience, particularly as he represents Ferrari, which he calls “an amazing brand to be associated with… I always wear the prancing horse with pride: it’s the stuff of dreams”.

Sam is there with one job: driving the hill in very special cars, such as the one-off Ferrari P80/C. “It is 90 seconds of the most amazing fun", he says. “You have these memories for life”. The best part is heading to the start line, warming the tyres up with a burnout or two. The crowds invariably cheer: Instagram posts are made of dream scenes like this.