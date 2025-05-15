Rosso Racing paint: a winning finish

The name says it all: “Rosso Racing 2025”. Merely pronouncing it makes the blood pump faster, the pulse quicken. For this is the new, exclusive colour Maranello is making available to clients of the entire model range (here pictured on a 12Cilindri Spider) who want their Prancing Horse cars to embody the full spirit of Ferrari’s Formula One and Endurance racing heritage.

The new shade comes in two versions: opaco (matte) and lucido (glossy). The former finish is the one of the new SF-25 Formula One racer, helmed this year by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. It is the hue which carries within it all the passion that Ferraristi the world over associate with the Prancing Horse. The lucido finish – on the other hand – is the same one being donned by the 2025 edition of the Ferrari 499P, which has already made its mark with the fantastic 1-2-3 finish achieved by Ferrari teams in the season debut 1,812km of Qatar race. The colour – in both its finishes – is available to clients through Maranello’s Special Equipment department.