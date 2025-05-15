Cars
Rosso Racing paint: a winning finish
The name says it all: “Rosso Racing 2025”. Merely pronouncing it makes the blood pump faster, the pulse quicken. For this is the new, exclusive colour Maranello is making available to clients of the entire model range (here pictured on a 12Cilindri Spider) who want their Prancing Horse cars to embody the full spirit of Ferrari’s Formula One and Endurance racing heritage.
The new shade comes in two versions: opaco (matte) and lucido (glossy). The former finish is the one of the new SF-25 Formula One racer, helmed this year by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. It is the hue which carries within it all the passion that Ferraristi the world over associate with the Prancing Horse. The lucido finish – on the other hand – is the same one being donned by the 2025 edition of the Ferrari 499P, which has already made its mark with the fantastic 1-2-3 finish achieved by Ferrari teams in the season debut 1,812km of Qatar race. The colour – in both its finishes – is available to clients through Maranello’s Special Equipment department.
While special shades inspired by the Scuderia have been available for Ferrari production cars in the past – think 2022’s “Rosso F1 - 75”, which was a huge hit – this is the first year that Maranello has made a tint which, with “Racing” in the name, unambiguously references the competitive spirit. And the inspiration is clear: the SF-25’s intense red presents a perfect mix of past, present and future; it is a declaration of style, power and tradition. The darker, matte shade of the “Rosso Racing 2025” applied to the car evokes decades of racing, taking its cue from the intense tones of the early days of the Scuderia; an angled, bold white band stands out as a distinctive feature, symbolising a dynamism and vision that looks to the future. While the glossy finish of the 499P tributes the car’s extreme performance credentials as well as its being optimised for high visibility, particularly during night-time racing.
Adopting the new, special opaco or lucido “Rosso Racing 2025” will allow owners to not only feel – and exhibit – their Ferrari passion; they will become ambassadors for the Scuderia and WEC teams, parading their support for Maranello’s racing adventures wherever they go. But it’s not just a matter of colour: clients also have the option of seeing their car enhanced with a special livery – pictured in these pages – inspired by the one ‘worn’ by the SF-25 itself. Clients can even choose which number to have applied to the car’s hood and on the pillars behind each door. The number can be either ‘25’ – clearly referencing the SF-25 – or any number the client wishes, for example his (or her) own racing number, should they be participants in one of Ferrari’s Corse Clienti programmes.
For the most passionate Ferraristi clients, there is an additional option, one that brings the spirit of the “Rosso Racing 2025” livery to their Prancing Horse cars’ cockpits. Here, owners can request a two-tone interior with a clear split between driver and passenger side, which enhances the driver’s feel of being behind the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater. The driver side comes in “Rosso Giudecca”, which is featured on the driver seat, floor mat and door panel, while the passenger side is black. Other features include a special SF-25 door sill and dedication plate between the two seats.
Clients who opt for the livery and special interiors – which are available through the car configurator – are certainly performance enthusiasts, drivers who feel the Scuderia’s racing heritage coursing through their veins and who want to enjoy a bit of the ‘pilota’ feel while behind the wheel. The point is, after all, to embody the Ferrari racing spirit to the fullest and to exalt the Prancing Horse’s performance DNA. In other words, it’s about setting the ‘emotions-manettino’ to the race position and letting the excitement and driving thrill emerge to the fullest.