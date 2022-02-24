But with just 2.3 miles of tarmac, fourteen corners to navigate and 830cv on tap, the experience becomes more akin to launching from one corner to the next, as the circuit wraps and twists its way up and down the hillside. In those sweeping hairpins and big braking zones the 812 Competizione confirms it is more than simply a cradle for a magnificent engine, and much more than an evolution of the 812 Superfast.





As with all sporting Ferrari models this one was designed to excel at every challenge that a circuit could offer. The brake-cooling system is completely updated, the aerodynamics – both on the upper and under body – have been modified. The 812 Superfast’s rear-wheel steering system has also been updated to allow for the independent movement of each of the four wheels, whilst Side Slip Control 7.0 makes its debut in the 812 Competizione.





The list of tweaks and modifications made by the masters at Maranello is indeed significant, but the experience remains unadulterated. There will never be a straight long enough to enjoy fully the mastery of the 812 Competizione’s V12, but perhaps that is not really the point. Perhaps the point instead is the drama of the moment, be it diving through the twists and turns on the Palmer racetrack, or snapping through the gears on the drive home from the circuit after an incredible day’s drive.

