The Ferrari F8 Tributo

Maranello, 28 February 2019 - Ferrari has revealed the first official photographs of the F8 Tributo, the new mid-rear engined sports car that represents the highest expression of the company’s classic two-seater berlinetta. The name is an homage to both the model’s uncompromising layout and to the engine that powers it – with a massive 720 cv and a record specific power output of 185 cv/l, it is the most powerful V8 in Prancing Horse history for a non-special series car and sets the benchmark not just for turbos, but for engines across the board.

The 3902 cc V8 won “Best Engine” in the International Engine of the Year awards three years running in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and, in addition, in 2018, was awarded the title of the best engine of the last two decades. As these prestigious awards demonstrate, in the automotive world, Ferrari’s V8 engine is seen as the very epitome of sportiness and driving pleasure. This is particularly the case when it is mid-rear-mounted in a two-seater.