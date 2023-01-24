Remembering Gianni Agnelli

Agnelli had always been in love with Ferrari and Ferraris. And his passion lead to have some of his collection tailor made to his tastes. You could say that he invented the one-off. A few years ago, some of his Ferraris were exhibited at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena, a showcase of his aesthetic taste and love for the company. It all began with the 166 MM. Its elegance so fascinated Agnelli at the 1948 Turin Motor Show that he wanted one customised in a green and blue livery, a colour palette that also was represented in the bespoke interior. It was his first one-off made in Maranello, the first Barchetta in history. Then, in 1952, he had “family” two-tone 456 blue paired with the magnolia white roof on a Ferrari 212 Inter, adding two imposing headlights designed to make high-speed driving a pleasure at night. Without forgetting the 1966 365 P Berlinetta Speciale, the first Ferrari GT with mid-engine architecture, built in just two examples, one of which, metallic gray, at the explicit request of Gianni Agnelli.

If he liked a model, Agnelli would go on to have it customised. In 1955 he had a valuable chronograph positioned at the centre of the tunnel on a 375 America created by Battista Pinin Farina, and then in 1959 it was the turn of the 400 Superamerica, a one-off outfitted by Pininfarina that gave Ferrari a new stylistic approach.



From time to time he also asked for major interventions, like the time he demanded a Testarossa Spider in the mid-1980s, complete with some refined details, such as a bonnet with a new design and special colours: the magnolia white of the top, the grigio Nürburgring of the livery and the blue of the interior. He also chose to personalise his F40, which he ordered in 1989 in the classic Rosso Corsa with black seat fabric and a Valeo electronic clutch. But Agnelli also knew how to be generous: In 2000, based on the style of the 360 Spider, he entrusted Pininfarina with the design of an even more extreme one-off barchetta: it was his wedding present for Luca di Montezemolo, the only Ferrari the former president still has in his garage.