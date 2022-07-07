Home to one of the oldest Grand Prix circuits in the world (the race has been held on the narrow streets since 1929), The Principality of Monaco is no stranger to the orchestral sounds of a Ferrari engine, however the sight of 144 Prancing Horses, departing at a rate of three cars per minute, was impressive, even by seasoned Monégasque standards.

The daily routes took the crews from the iconic 1864 Hôtel De Paris out up the winding roads of the Principality and then either left towards France, or right, into Italy. Day One took the cars down along the glittering Mediterranean to the ancient Roman city of Sanremo before turning inland and climbing 547 meters above sea level to the historic Vicoforte sanctuary for a car exhibition in the historic centre. And from there, as it was for every evening, the return journey to Monaco for the cavalcade to share stories and magical moments over dinner.