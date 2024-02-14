Quality Assured

As a little boy Franco was always encouraged by his father to feel the fabrics, instilling in him a deep, tactile appreciation of them. “The world of fabrics is a continual search to produce something beautiful,” he says. “You have to feel it, touch it, in order to appreciate it.”

That visceral appreciation also marks his love of Ferrari. “It’s the engines, the beauty of the design of the cars, it’s something that gets right inside me,” he enthuses, genuine passion in his voice. “From Pininfarina, through to today with Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari design is an Italian ‘eccellenza’, approaching objects of art.”

Yet Franco is vehemently not just an observer of his collection. “No, a car has to be driven!” he insists. “A car becomes a car only when you drive it. Not when you keep it under glass. You have to find enjoyment in it. It’s like textiles: if you don’t have the fabric in your hand how can you really feel it? It’s the same thing with a car.”