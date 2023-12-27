Piero Ferrari's version

You can be sure that when a historical or biographical film is released, doubts will arise or inconsistencies emerge. There are those who ask “is that really how it happened?”, and those who express cast-iron certainty that a particular episode was, in fact, invented out of thin air.





Inevitably, it was no different for Ferrari, the film directed by Michael Mann starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz, which recounts a year in the life of the founder: 1957.