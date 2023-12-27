Piero Ferrari's version

The year in question was exhilarating and tragic – a year of triumph and death, a year when long-hidden truths were discovered and the foundations of the Ferrari of the future were laid. Clearly, fitting such diverse and complex themes into a film of little over two hours required some stretching by the filmmakers. But equally it is the case that some moments that may seem unbelievable to the viewer really do reflect reality. At the end, you are left wondering, for example, about the extent of Enzo’s cynicism, or about the real nature of his relationships with drivers, clients and collaborators.
We enjoyed a privileged insight. We were able to seek “the truth” from someone who not only collaborated on the script but has a deeper understanding than anyone of Ferrari and played a central role in its history.
That person is Piero Ferrari, Enzo's son.
In this video interview he reveals the background to the film and the small poetic licence it takes. Like an autograph a 12-year-old boy asks his father for.