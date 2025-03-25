First presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1963, the 250 LM took the foundations of the mid-engined, open-cockpit 250 P racing prototype and enclosed them in Berlinetta bodywork designed by Pininfarina and hand-finished by coachbuilder Scaglietti. An outright win against racing prototypes at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans underlined the astounding capability of this road-legal racecar.

Number 13 of only 32 examples ever produced, the Best of the Best Award winner was delivered new to British distributor Maranello Concessionaires in October 1964. Race wins followed at Brands Hatch, Snetterton and Silverstone between 1965 and 1967 and it contested the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1966 and the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Renowned collector Chris Cox purchased chassis number 6053 in 2018, later treating it to a comprehensive restoration at Ferrari Classiche in 2021. Resplendent in Rosso Cina paint over Bleu Cloth upholstery, still equipped with the 3.3-litre V12 and transaxle with which it contested Le Mans, this noted 250 LM won Best in Show at the Cavallino Classic Concorso d’Eleganza in 2024.