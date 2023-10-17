Paying Tribute to the Targa

Ferrari Tribute celebrates this wonderful old motor race, which began in 1906, hosted a round of the world sports car championship from 1955 to 1973 and stopped in 1977 for safety reasons (20 years after Italy’s other great sports car road race, the Mille Miglia, was terminated, also on safety grounds).

The Prancing Horse has an especially rich Targa Florio history. It’s a seven times winner, most recently Arturo Merzario’s victory in 1972 driving a 312 PB. The Scuderia’s first win, in a 166 S, was way back in 1948, just a year after Ferrari’s birth as a sports car maker. (Driver Clemente Biondetti would win again the following year.) A particularly famous win was in 1961, when the pioneering 246 SP was victorious. It was Ferrari’s first rear mid-engined sports car.