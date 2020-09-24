The inimitable Ferrari Omologata

Their attention to detail is such that they’ve created, from scratch, an entirely new shade of red for the car’s racing colours. It sits perfectly with the layered Magma Red on the body and the parts in carbon fibre. Equally striking are the metal parts of the dashboard and steering wheel, embellished in unusual paintwork with a cracked effect that calls to mind the great GTs of the 1950s and 1960s (not to mention the iconic Ferrari cylinder head covers). There are also the inside doors handles and the iconic F1 bridge, with a special hammered effect to its paintwork that is typical of legendary Prancing Horse cars like the 250 LM and 250 GTO.