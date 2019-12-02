The finale of the 1976 season left a very bitter taste in Scuderia Ferrari's mouth. Niki Lauda opted to retire on the second lap of a very wet Japanese Grand Prix, and the title went to James Hunt with his McLaren. The Austrian's return in record time, after his terrible accident at the Nurburgring, was in vain.

Lauda was ready to start the new championship more determined than ever. However, the car of Walter Wolf Racing surprised everyone by winning on its debut in Argentina, with South African Jody Scheckter at the wheel. The other Prancing Horse driver, the Argentine Carlos Reutemann, won the second Grand Prix of the season, in Brazil. Lauda claimed his first victory in 1977 at the tragic South African Grand Prix, marred by the death of Tom Pryce. The Briton died on the spot, struck by the heavy fire extinguisher that an alert but over-eager marshal was carrying as he dashed across the track to extinguish a fire in Renzo Zorzi's Shadow. The car, pelting down the straight with Pryce, by then lifeless at the wheel, hit the Ligier driven by Laffite, who was braking going into the first turn. Fortunately, the French driver was unhurt. Lauda himself was affected by the frightening accident, just making it over the line with his engine off, after debris from Pryce's Shadow damaged one of the radiators causing the temperature of the Ferrari V12 engine to sky-rocket.