Running in the family

Nick Mason, TOFM’s Contributing Editor, dedicated Ferrarista and, of course, drummer with one of the world’s most celebrated rock bands, has also long enjoyed a sideline as manager (and occasional driver) of the Ten Tenths Racing team, made up of a fleet of classic cars from his own incredible private collection, housed in two aircraft hangars deep in the English countryside.

Racing is, as Nick reveals in our video, very much in the Mason blood. His father would regularly race the family Bentley at events, while Nick competed at Le Mans in 1979, part of the Dorset Racing Associates team, which finished a credible 18th.

These days, his wife and son-in-law (Marino Franchitti, brother of Dario) keep up the Mason motorsport tradition out on the track.