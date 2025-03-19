As the automotive world searches for new ways to deliver more power, more efficiently, forced induction is demonstrably one of the best ways of doing so.

Ferrari’s track record in turbocharging is long and fascinating. The story begins, as is often the case, in Formula One. When turbocharging arrived in 1977, it proved troublesome, controversial and even the source of some amusement in the pit lane. But it wasn’t long before turbo cars began winning, leading Enzo Ferrari to appoint Nicola Materazzi, Italy’s ‘Mr Turbo’ following his time at Lancia and Osella, to oversee the development of the next generation of Scuderia Ferrari F1 cars. He improved 1981’s occasionally truculent Ferrari 126 C, but the team really hit its stride with constructor’s titles in 1982 and ’83.

By this point, turbocharging was also gaining serious traction outside motorsport. Ferrari was no exception. Its first turbocharged road car was an outlier, though. The 208 GTB turbo arrived in 1982, a riposte to the extra tax levied by the Italian authorities on engines above 2.0-litres. Thanks to its turbo the 208 GTB extracted 220 cv from its 1991cc engine. Few were made so it now enjoys a certain rarity status.