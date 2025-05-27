Mythbusters: The Manettino

The wheel has proven largely unimprovable, both on the four corners of a car but also as a means of actually driving it. But Ferrari’s commitment to innovation has led to significant changes to the Human Machine Interface – HMI – in its cars, not least in the functionality of the steering wheel.

As is the case elsewhere on a contemporary Ferrari, the role played by Formula One is critical. Time was when the steering wheel had one job to do, although its diameter and the material used to trim it has altered through the years. Look at images of, say, José Froilán González wrestling with the wheel of his Ferrari 375 – the car in which he scored the Scuderia’s maiden win in F1 in 1951 – or even Gilles Villeneuve in a 126C 30 years later, and it’s apparent how far things have come. The steering wheel on a modern F1 car is an advanced computer in itself, offering control over myriad engine maps, brake balance set-ups, lap time deltas, and much, much more.