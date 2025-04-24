Mythbusters: hybrids

This all naturally fed into the LaFerrari that debuted at the same show, three years later. Though the headline act was the naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V12, the new car’s 163 cv electric motor was a technical marvel and delivered near F1 levels of efficiency and torque density. It was attached to the rear of the gearbox via a gear set, with two electric inverters mounted on top of the transmission housing. A second auxiliary electric motor replaced a conventional alternator, saving weight and reducing mass.

The high voltage battery pack consisted of 120 cells split into eight modules, and was assembled by the F1 racing department. The pack was secured inside a Kevlar case and isolated from the cabin by a glass layer. Those inverters and two direct current converters controlled the power delivery; the result was seamless integration between the combustion engine and the e-motor.

With 963 cv, the LaFerrari blitzed all the usual performance parameters and the hybrid system’s influence meant that it could accelerate from 70 to 120km/h twice as quickly as the Enzo (3.4 seconds compared to 7.5 seconds). Transient response was equally impressive. Accelerating from 2500rpm in fourth gear, it took just 0.1sec for 90 per cent of full power to come on stream.’ Now that's what you call responsiveness.