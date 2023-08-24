My Every Day Ferrari: Sarah Ucar

“It has everything that I wanted,” she says, her face lighting up with unalloyed excitement as she describes the sensations that come fromdriving her V12-engined Grand Tourer. “It’s very easy to drive. You can have a lot of fun with it. It’s powerful, but at the same time it is very safe, very stable.”

But she insists: “It was first and foremost for my family. I have two teenage kids – Luken and Chantal. It became my daily drive straight away.” Does husband Sean have access? “Sure, but only when I’m away and so not using it.” She describes her quotidian Ferrari life: “I take it for the school run, going to the shopping mall, for sports practise, to get beer.” To get beer? “Sure, did you know you can fit seven kegs of beer in the back of a GTC4Lusso?” she asks. Not something you find in the brochures.