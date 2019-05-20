A Tribute the length of the Mille Miglia

Ferrari created unforgettable moments in the golden years of the Mille Miglia. One need only think of its 1-2-3 finishes in both 1956 and 1957, 1-2 finishes in 1949 and 1950, and six consecutive wins from 1948 to 1953. To celebrate its eight victories in the Brescia-based race, the last by Piero Taruffi, and to give its customers the extraordinary opportunity to take part in commemorating and recreating a historic race, the Prancing Horse has put on the Ferrari Tribute to Mille Miglia since 2010.

This year, as always, the event has generated huge interest and excitement among Ferrari lovers around the world, who are brought together by the occasion. The 2019 race will begin in Desenzano on 15 May and end, as tradition dictates, in Brescia on 18 May. It will take place over a route divided into four legs, all of them featuring Mille Miglia cars. The first leg will see the Tribute's one hundred Ferraris go from the starting town, overlooking Lake Garda, to the Milano Marittima area of Cervia, passing Mantua – Tazio Nuvolari's hometown – Ferrara and Ravenna on the way.