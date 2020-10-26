Mille Miglia Forever

The most beautiful race in the world, as Enzo Ferrari had it, as usual attracted plenty of crews, 400 of them from 33 countries. This year was also a great success for the Ferrari Tribute to Mille Miglia, which saw 99 Ferraris compete. The starting line bristled with some classic models, milestones in Ferrari history, like the 512 BB, the Testarossa and the F40. The oldest was a 330 GT 2+2 from 1964.
Among the more contemporary models, 488 Pistas and 812 Superfasts took the lion’s share, although a Monza SP1, a Monza SP2 and a brand new 812 GTS also featured. Moving the race to autumn due to Covid made the challenge even more exciting, adding poor, nippy weather to the route’s usual difficulty and allure.
And these obstacles did not stop Ferrari drivers getting up with the lark and settling in behind the wheel, beckoned by the sheer excitement of a road race that put their driving skills to the test, while also taking them on a journey through chocolate boxes of Italian architecture, like Mantua, Ferrara, Siena, Lucca and Castell'Arquato.