Meeting The Ferrari Enzo

When it was unveiled on Ferrari’s Paris Show stand, few cars have elicited more ‘wows’. It wasn’t because of the car’s beauty or grace: to my eyes there have been many lovelier Ferraris. (Although others disagree.) Rather, it was because the car looked so spectacular. It was a stunning example of technology and functionality. What it may have lacked in styling poetry, it more than compensated with a charismatic design that unashamedly prioritized performance. It was about figures as much as feel; science as much as sensuality; engineering more than style. Never before (or since) has a road Ferrari been so influenced by function.

It was designed as a technical tour de force and would showcase some of the most advanced fast car technologies that Ferrari, masters of the art, could demonstrate in a road legal limited-edition supercar. (Just 399 examples were planned: a 400th would follow and was donated to the Vatican for charity.) Unsurprisingly, much of the technology came from Formula One, the breeding ground for so many Ferrari road innovations.

Other notables include the car’s name: the only Ferrari named after the company’s founder.