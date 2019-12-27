ON THE RIGHT TRACK

Is there any rule that you consider absolutely essential?

“Something that comes partly from my engineering studies and from having grown up in Switzerland: I'm convinced that it's important to have rigorous procedures. It's what helps me to manage a structure as large as ours. On the one hand it's true that you have to look after relations with individuals. The human, emotional side is fundamental, but on the other hand it is a complex machine that has to work perfectly. And above all in Formula 1 everything must function efficaciously and efficiently. To be clear, the problem is not how to develop something with 1,000 horsepower, but to do so before the others do, so it's precisely having efficient processes that enables you to be quicker at developing things.”

The first public outing was on the fifteenth of February, with the presentation of the new single-seater, the SF90.

“I think it was one of the most beautiful of recent years. For me it was very emotional. And it was the debut of our hashtag too, the #essereFerrari which really means a lot to me.” Then came the first Grand Prix, in Australia. “After the Winter testing, which had gone really well, we had a lot of expectations, but instead we ended up having a cold shower. Apart from that, it was for me my first race 'on the pit wall' after 25 years of competition. When I was still a motoring engineer I used to say to myself 'sooner or later you'll stop attending races and the one thing that you'll later think that you have missed out on will be not having done a race 'al muretto' – on the pit wall. Instead I made my debut there, in a position from which you have a completely different perspective compared to the box.”