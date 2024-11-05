Tailor Made for the Hand

At this point, one might wonder how many styles of bag are produced each year and the answer is, to say the least, surprising: nine models in total, in a colour determined each time by the style office. Iannone explains: “We can produce one or two unique pieces at most, such as the all-over crystal-covered model sold at auction in New York for $100,000 or the one sold for $35,000 in Miami, called Ocean Dream because it’s completely covered with crystals in the various light blue hues of the sea.” Standard models, as it were, feature a seasonal colour chosen by the style office from amongst those in the huge Ferrari palette. Hence, if the clutch is Rosso Corsa one season, it could be Blu Elettrico or Giallo Modena the year after: the same colour is never used more than once. “This is a self-imposed rule and it has unleashed a kind of collection mania,” declares Iannone, adding that one of the most enthusiastic collectors is rapper and record producer Swizz Beatz. Beatz is not the only man who loves to flaunt the Maranello Clutch, now considered a genderless accessory sporting all the characteristics of what’s referred to as ‘Ferrariness’.

Which means it is effectively the first minaudière in history worn – and above all, wearable – also by men. Whereas the Van Cleef & Arpels jewel boxes were created strictly for women. They were famed for their clever solutions to contain every make-up product you needed, a dance card with a tiny pen, a mirror, and occasionally a small watch. The most spectacular models also featured a detachable clasp that could turn into a brooch or hair clip as required. In this case we’re talking about something that Gustav Jung would describe as “imago”: the unconscious representation and prototype of a great desire. Successfully satisfying every desire is part of what distinguishes Maranello.