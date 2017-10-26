Mansell makes Ferrari history in Mexico

The show, however, was far from over. With just three laps left, a resurgent Berger had dived past Mansell and the pair were now involved in a breakneck battle for second, Mansell weaving in the Austrian’s wake, piling on pressure and looking for the narrowest window.

There was none. Berger was driving faultlessly on reasonable rubber and had nothing to do but defend his line for the few remaining minutes.

What followed is still considered one of the greatest single racing manoeuvres in F1 history, for sheer bravery if nothing else. On the penultimate lap, his chances rapidly evaporating, the headstrong Mansell slipstreamed Berger into turn 14, the infamous, perilous Peraltada on which Ricardo Rodríguez had died some three decades earlier.

A stunningly fast and banked 180-degree right-hander before the main straight, it was considered the most dangerous corner on the circuit, perhaps of the season, and one Berger could justifiably control on the racing line.

Berger had reckoned without the temperament of his former team-mate, or Mansell’s faith in his Goodyear-shod Ferrari. At the last moment he hurled the 641-F1 wide into the banking and, in a move that prompted an explosion of noise and elated energy from the nearby stands, drove round the outside of the McLaren to clinch a Ferrari one-two.