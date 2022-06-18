it’s not the first time Ferrari have set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, but it is perhaps the brightest entry. Back in 2012 a gathering of 964 Prancing Horses at Silverstone confirmed a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of Ferrari cars, and of course there are the numerous racing records: “Most Formula One Constructors’ World Championship Titles” and “Most Formula One Grand Prix Starts By A Constructor” to name but two.

To mark the milestone that is the 75 years since Ferrari founded his company, the Fiorano circuit was chosen as the perfect location for the grandiose LED show, a shining statement of the passion Enzo passed on to a legion of drivers and fans found in every corner of the world