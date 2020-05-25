Leclerc and the SF90 Stradale: what a day!

It all started with a meeting. Or rather a Rendez-vous. Between Ferrari, Charles and the legendary French director Claude Lelouch, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 1967 for ‘A Man and A Woman’. As a result, at dawn on Sunday, May 24, on Monte-Carlo streets closed to traffic especially for the occasion, Lelouch shot ‘Le Grand Rendez-vous’, a modern take on his 1976 short film ‘C’etait un Rendez-vous’ in which a sports car raced through a deserted Parisian streetscape at high speed. The stars this time, however, were Leclerc and the Prancing Horse 1,000 CV production hybrid.