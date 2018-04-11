512 TR a rocker’s record breaker

Underlining this progress in appreciation, a star-studded example of the Ferrari 512 TR has just broken all records at auction. A car owned by the late French rock star, Johnny Hallyday – a red 512 TR – came under the hammer at the Osenat auction on March 24 in Fontainebleau, France, where it reached an unprecedented price of €240,000.

Hallyday was a serial Ferrari owner, having also been the custodian of a classic 250 GT California and a 275 GTB. He bought his Rosso Corsa 512 TR with its beige leather interior brand new in August 1994 and owned it for more than three years, up until 1997. During that time, the singer frequently used the car to commute between Paris and Saint-Tropez.

In 1997, he sold the 512 TR to one of his friends at the Paris Bar Association, after having completed 25,000 kilometres in it – enough for his famously flamboyant rings to make their mark on the steering wheel.