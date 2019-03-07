SP3JC, two very special Ferrari One-Offs

Or they may have sent their historic cars to Classiche for restoration and factory certification. But even then, that’s not a guarantee of receiving a One-Off invitation. John Collins — known the world over for Talacrest, a company established in 1989 that can reasonably claim to have sold at least one example of all the ‘greatest’ made-in-Maranello cars — is one of the select few. Although Collins' professional life is associated with classic Ferrari models, in his personal life it’s a case of “new, new, new”. Like Enzo Ferrari himself, the entrepreneur's favourite Prancing Horse model is “the next one”.

Among Ferrari One-Off clients Collins is perhaps unique, in that he has not one, but two matching models. We say ‘matching’ but the two cars — dubbed SP3JC, with the ‘JC’ standing for ‘John Collins’ — are, of course, anything but: one is right-hand drive, the other left-hand drive. And then, of course, there is the matter of the liveries: the right-hand-drive one is striking with its bands of blue ‘Azzurro Met’ and yellow ‘Giallo Modena’ over a base of silver-white ‘Bianco Italia’.