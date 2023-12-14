Jannik’s first time

This is the round-up of Jannik Sinner’s recent visit to Maranello.

The tennis champion, number four in the ATP rankings and fresh off the back of a win alongside his national teammates in the Davis Cup, 47 years after Italy’s only previous triumph, had already wanted to visit the company in the past, but reconciling his numerous tennis commitments with his free time is no easy task.

Now, during a break between the final of the Davis Cup – where Italy secured victory against Australia after defeating the Serbian team led by Novak Djokovic in the semi-final – and his resumption of training commitments in Spain, he took the opportunity to spend half a day at Ferrari, where he was welcomed by CEO Benedetto Vigna. And to enjoy a debut: on the track.

“It was the first time for me,” he said after finishing his laps at the wheel of the SF90 Spider, “and it was an amazing thrill. In both this model and the Purosangue I felt enwrapped in the car, as if it were an extension of my body. A bit like my racket: only very much bigger...”