The limited edition 812 Competizione, the inside story on Ferrari’s new fashion collection, and a classic V12 grand tourer restored for Enzo Ferrari’s son, headline the 51st issue of the new magazine
Words – Ben Pulman
A new limited edition special series Ferrari is the cover story of issue 51 of The Official Ferrari Magazine.
Photographed for the first time outside the Ferrari factory gates, the 812 Competizione was taken to the picturesque rolling hills of the Tuscan countryside shortly after its unveiling at the Fiorano test track.
Just as new and just as exciting is Ferrari’s new fashion collection, and ahead of a special fashion show on the assembly lines inside the Maranello factory, we went inside the heart of the creative team in their dedicated Milan studio.
Elsewhere, we meet the devoted people who have been employees at Ferrari for over four decades, and discover how their passion has helped transform the company into what it is today. Equally emotive is the story of the company’s Vice Chairman, Piero Ferrari, and his decades-long search for one of his father Enzo’s favourite models: a 250 GT 2+2.
We also uncover an F8 Tributo built with Ferrari’s Tailor Made Programme that replicates the beauty of the V8 engine within its interior, and go behind-the-scenes on a shoot for an exclusive new book on the Monza SP1 and SP2. And, two millennia after the last time a technologically advanced visitor from Rome arrived in Scotland, a Ferrari Roma follows ancient legionnaires along the Antonine Wall.
Ahead of Formula 1’s return to the historic Dutch circuit of Zandvoort later this year, we spent a day with the last Prancing Horse driver to win there, René Arnoux, and the 126 CB that he raced in 1983. Following the announcement that the Prancing Horse will once again enter an official team in the top class of the World Endurance Championship – to compete for outright victory at events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans – we also recount how Ferrari dominated this category for two decades.
Finally, away from the track – about 35,000 feet, to be exact – we also meet the founder of VistaJet, a passionate Ferrarista whose private charter company flies Scuderia Ferrari drivers around the globe to complete in Formula 1 and Corse Clienti.