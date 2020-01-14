In honour of Gianni Agnelli

The European season began at Easter with the San Marino GP at Imola. However, that Sunday saw the Schumacher brothers line up in the first row grieving for their mother, Elisabeth, who had died that very morning. Michael notched his first victory of the season but went up to the podium with grief written all over his face. Then he and brother Ralf took to the road straight away to head home to Germany.

Two weeks later, the F2003-GA debuted on the track in the best way possible when Schumacher dominated the GP in Spain. He stood out in Austria, too, reaching close to level-pegging with Räikkönen in the world rankings. The Finn was leading with 40 points, against 38 for the German. Meanwhile, Ferrari slipped out of top place in the Constructors' rankings for the first time. At the Monaco GP, won by Juan Pablo Montoya, the Williams team stepped into the three-way battle, squeezing between Ferrari and McLaren.

Schumacher succeeded in his pursuit of first place in the driver rankings on 15 June, when he won the Canadian GP and Räikkönen failed to make higher than sixth place. Ferrari also climbed back to first place in the Constructors' rankings, but were threatened by Williams, where Ralf Schumacher brought home two races in a row, placing them only three points behind the Prancing Horse. Victory in Hungary went to young Fernando Alonso, who became the eighth different driver to win a race during this exciting season, meaning that the standings could not have been tighter. Michael Schumacher was top, one point ahead of Montoya and two ahead of Räikkönen. Meanwhile, Williams now overtook Ferrari in the Constructors' rankings.