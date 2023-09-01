Iconic Collection Arrives At Milan's Flagship Store

A sea of fans for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Ferrari Store in Milan. On the evening of 30 August, just a few days before the eagerly awaited Monza Grand Prix, the two Scuderia drivers met fans and supporters in the city centre. It was also an opportunity to admire an exhibition of some iconic suits worn by great Ferrari drivers of the past and present, from those worn in races by Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso to the yellow one used just last year at Monza by Leclerc to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Prancing Horse.
And according to near tradition, this year too the SF-23 will have an Italian Grand Prix livery celebrating not only Ferrari’s sporting DNA but also the triumph of the 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the same way that for Charles and Carlos there will be a special suit which will inspire a capsule collection, a selection of limited edition garments and accessories made in collaboration with outstanding partners.
The display of the suits will then move from the Milan Store to the Maranello Store, thus becoming an extra exhibition for all visitors to the Ferrari Museums.