Cars
12Cilindri Gets Gold
“Once again, Ferrari has magically succeeded in creating a form that is both thrilling and reassuring”. So said the iF Design Awards judging panel when the Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider recently won its coveted iF Design Award Gold in Berlin – the sixth such award for Ferrari in the last nine years.
Founded in 1953 By iF International Forum Design GmbH, the award is one of the most prestigious design honours of all. The Braun SK 4 radio and record player was an early winner, a pioneer of minimalist design whose influence lives on in technology products to this day.
This year, the expert, independent jury of 131 members assessed over 10,500 entries in categories open to everything from airplanes to architecture. All were judged on five criteria. Form and Differentiation were given greatest weighting, with Idea, Sustainability and Function accounting for the rest.
A total of 75 Gold Awards were presented at the ceremony in Berlin on 28 April, all reserved exclusively for exceptional levels of innovation and excellence from designs the judges believe point towards future trends. The Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider were the only cars on the list.
Commenting on the latest front-mid-engined V12 models from the Prancing Horse, the judging panel commented: "Ferraris have always represented the maximum expression of the automobile, and the 12Cilindri is no exception. This design hints at 1950s and ‘60s Ferraris yet is undeniably modern, from its cutting-edge aerodynamics to its ingenious use of graphical elements that wrap its 3D surfaces.”
At the same ceremony, the new Ferrari F80 supercar was also honoured with an iF Design Award – testimony to the creative vision of Ferrari Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni and his team at the Ferrari Design Centre, who designed both the F80 and 12Cilindri.
The wins bring Ferrari’s total tally of iF Design Awards – including six Golds – to an impressive 28. It also puts the Prancing Horse in the company of breakthrough technology designs, radical transport solutions and even one of the most stylish bicycle bells the world has ever seen.