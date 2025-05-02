12Cilindri Gets Gold

Commenting on the latest front-mid-engined V12 models from the Prancing Horse, the judging panel commented: "Ferraris have always represented the maximum expression of the automobile, and the 12Cilindri is no exception. This design hints at 1950s and ‘60s Ferraris yet is undeniably modern, from its cutting-edge aerodynamics to its ingenious use of graphical elements that wrap its 3D surfaces.”

At the same ceremony, the new Ferrari F80 supercar was also honoured with an iF Design Award – testimony to the creative vision of Ferrari Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni and his team at the Ferrari Design Centre, who designed both the F80 and 12Cilindri.

The wins bring Ferrari’s total tally of iF Design Awards – including six Golds – to an impressive 28. It also puts the Prancing Horse in the company of breakthrough technology designs, radical transport solutions and even one of the most stylish bicycle bells the world has ever seen.