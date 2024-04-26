Holiday On Ice

The event’s diverse driving programme included circular routes, slalom practise, and abundant off-road motoring. Clearly such intense conditions pose severe challenges to both drivers and cars so before anyone put studded tyre to icy road, a team of safety-conscious Ferrari instructors briefed all participants on a range of driving skills, concentrating on how to control the car in extremely low-grip conditions, how to master the technique of counter-steering and how to use throttle and steering in a slippery turn.

The snow-covered tracks were chosen as the ideal proving ground for the Purosangue’s array of technological features such as its roll-and-pitch control, active suspension system and the improved traction afforded by its contact-patch optimisation. And that traction proved to be the star of the show.

Indeed, the ability of the Purosangue to produce rapid acceleration combined with nimble handling, in such challenging conditions, provided an exhilarating adrenaline rush for every one of the intrepid drivers.

