On a clear, traffic free day, it takes no more than a few uneventful hours from Milan to the Fiorano circuit where Enzo Ferrari’s sporting adventure unfolded 75 years ago.







However, for the 80 Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2s that formed the first ever Icona Cavalcade this week, the five-day journey to the Ferrari heartland of Maranello was a far more spectacular and historic driving adventure.

