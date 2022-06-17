On a clear, traffic free day, it takes no more than a few uneventful hours from Milan to the Fiorano circuit where Enzo Ferrari’s sporting adventure unfolded 75 years ago.
However, for the 80 Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2s that formed the first ever Icona Cavalcade this week, the five-day journey to the Ferrari heartland of Maranello was a far more spectacular and historic driving adventure.
Watch the first ever Icona Cavalcade take in the incredible sights as it makes its way from Milan to Maranello
The Icona Cavalcade celebrated the largest ever Ferrari Monza collection, with owners arriving from over twenty countries around the globe to participate in the traveling show that began at the Monza racetrack and finished at the private Ferrari Fiorano circuit.
Launched in 2019, the Monza SP1 and SP2 are the forerunners of the Ferrari Icona series that now includes the V12 Ferrari Daytona SP3, the mid-engine homage to the sports protype racers of the 1960s.
The Monza SP1 and SP2 take their inspiration from the racing ‘barchetta’ that began with the 1948 Ferrari 166 MM and progressed through a long line of open sports racing cars that rolled out of the Maranello factory gates through the fifties and early sixties.
The Monza is powered by the same naturally aspirated V12 found in the 812 Superfast, and can send the iconic Ferrari from a standing start to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and not stop until it reaches 299 km/h.
But those numbers are for another day. For the Cavalcade, slowly snaking its way through quiet medieval streets, alongside glittering lakes and up through winding mountain passes, the experience is far more inclusive, albeit with that unmistakable Ferrari V12 soundtrack.
The 5.793 km Autodromo Nazionale Monza was the first permanent circuit to be built in Europe, although its 4.25 km high-speed oval banking section - which Phil Hill used to claim the 1961 Formula 1 world championship for himself and the Scuderia - has been abandoned since 1969. Nevertheless, with such illustrious Ferrari history, the greys and greens of concrete banks cutting through the overhanging trees proved the perfect backdrop for the procession, before the evening commenced with an exhibition of the cars at the Villa Reale of Monza.
The following days saw the Cavalcade wind its way through the historic piazzas of Bergamo, Cremona and Stresa, before stretching out along the clear waters of Lake Maggiore (home to the three Borromean islands, built as residences for the 17th century aristocratic Borromean family) and Lake Varese.
From there it was up across the Reggiano Apennines Mountains, taking in the Pietra di Bismantova and Quattro Castella on the way, before finally arriving at the Ferrari factory in Maranello.
The final day was a celebration of Ferrari’s 75th anniversary with customers, collectors and of course the Monza SP1 and SP2 cars taking to the famous Fiorano circuit, that symbolic location for the racing spirit of the Prancing Horse and a fitting end to the 80 strong Cavalcade that has spent five days celebrating Ferrari tradition across northern Italy.