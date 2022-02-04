But forget the aesthetics and focus instead on the transmission, for this Ferrari was the first to feature one of the great motorsport innovations of all time: the semi-automatic gearbox. A conventional clutch was needed only at the start and during pit stops, while the so-called paddleshift allowed the driver to keep his hands on the wheel and his focus on the optimum racing line…

Yet the pre-season buzz had been muted. The 640 was reportedly lacking in grunt, and its transmission’s electronics may have been highly inventive but, as is so often the way with these things, also unreliable. It had continued to be glitchy in free practice and qualifying, and Mansell had even jokingly advised the British Airways pilot who had flown the driver to Rio to wait for him on the return leg – a flight that was due to depart before the GP had even ended.