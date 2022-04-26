The main instruments look familiar, big dials supplied by Ferrari’s partner Veglia. The supplementary dials were now spread right across the dashboard. Incidentally, the late, great Stirling Moss raced a 250 GT Competizione to victory in the 1960 Goodwood Tourist Trophy, and was able to listen to the live race commentary on the car’s radio. It helped, he said, to know how big the gaps to the cars behind were…

In 1964, the beguiling 250 GT Lusso added more luxury, as well as dramatically reconfiguring the instrument layout. Now the main dials were moved centre-stage into a double cowl, with the five auxiliary dials in a separate binnacle ahead of the driver. In 1966, the 365 P Berlinetta Speciale showed what was possible in terms of interior packaging by somehow fitting three seats into the car, despite its mid-engined configuration and compact dimensions.