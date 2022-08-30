Ferrari has made a significant contribution here, in terms of technology and also in the design morphology. It’s a subject that is constantly being debated and reviewed. As Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni explains:





‘Heritage is a formal language that defines the identity of a brand like Ferrari. There’s a kind of meta language and certain features that characterise a Ferrari. It’s about using a vocabulary and making it modern. In my opinion, the greatest masterpieces are disruptive. My intention isn’t to kill tradition, but to disrupt it. The past is a universal force representing Ferrari, but never forget the importance of modernity and an original approach.’





Take the Daytona SP3, example. Although it takes its cues from the late Sixties 330 P3/4 – one of Manzoni’s back catalogue favourites – it’s thrillingly modern in design and execution. There are many high points here, but in particular the retracting panels on the headlights, which slide back to reveal the car’s LEDs – past, present and future united in one theatrical flourish.



