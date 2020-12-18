AGNELLI’S MOST PECULIAR FERRARI

Agnelli also wanted the car to be fitted with four gigantic, powerful round headlights, for reasons closely linked to the way he used his Ferraris: “I have always driven – he explained – willingly and fast. There is a particular moment in the morning between four and six when the car's headlights are still on, while those who have just woken up have got their lights off.” This was an elegant allusion to the fact that when he was coming home from his parties, others were going to work. And his Ferrari 400 perfectly reflected his personality, his life, his way of being fashionable: in an era of economic prosperity, of showing off the car you drove, a time characterised by the sociological aspect of mobility (we “were” what we drove), Gianni Agnelli wanted his Ferrari to be totally devoid of badges and branding. Nothing on the front or on the rear. Of course, all one needed to do was to turn the ignition key on the 400 to understand that a mighty Ferrari V12 engine was hiding under the bonnet, but it made Agnelli’s personal car even more exciting, and in any case, he could drive his supercar without attracting too much attention.

Such an important "piece" in the history of Ferrari and of the automobile in general could not have been allowed to become lost and destroyed, and as such, it is still in perfect condition to this day, with the sole exception of a modification requested by the current owner who – in so doing – has ‘modified’ the construction philosophy thereof: the addition of the prancing horse on the bonnet of the car. However, fortunately, this is the only change that has been made; the tail of the car is still wonderfully “clean”, bearing no logos or words, just as Agnelli wanted.