The SF90 Stradale taken to the limit

Needless to say, the corners and straights of Fiorano provided the ideal backdrop to this driver-car encounter. It was a silent duet of sorts, ‘interrupted’ only by the Ferrari engineers and test drivers who revealed the secrets of their latest creation. And there was a lot to reveal: the SF90 Stradale lays the foundations for the new generation of models. It hails a paradigm shift that will define the future of the marque, but isn’t about rejecting its past. After all, traditions are not static: they change with the times, adapting to the world around them. The result is, of course, that what might seem almost sacrilegiously new right now, will soon become the tradition of tomorrow.

The SF90 Stradale seems deliberately designed to confuse, mix and, more than anything else, to fully redraw boundaries that had previously seemed set in stone. To start with, its 1.000cv have a hugely powerful symbolic value, but the most impressive thing of all is where they come from: 780cv are punched out by the multi-award-winning twin turbo V8 which has been boosted to 4 litres for the occasion, whilst 220cv are delivered by three electric motors, two of which drive the front wheels, with the third nestled between the V8 and the 8-speed dual clutch gearbox.