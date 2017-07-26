Derek Bell’s Ferrari memories

TOFM: How did you get on with Il Commendatore?

DB: He treated me like the “new kid on the block” and looked after me; he was always trying to nurture me into being a top driver, the very best. I found him to be a caring man too, often asking after my poorly wife at the time.

My very first professional race was for Enzo in F2, where I got pole and won my second race; my first Formula One drive was for Ferrari in the Gold Cup at Oulton Park, and then my first grand prix was for Enzo at Monza. Then my first ever sports car race in 1970 was in a Ferrari 512 at Spa in May. I was then asked back to drive at Le Mans with Ronnie Peterson. So really, every first-time drive was with Ferrari. I’d say I had a pretty special relationship with Ferrari. It is my fondest memory of my racing career to have raced for the greatest name in motor racing.

TOFM: Later, you drove the Ferrari 512 S in filming with Steve McQueen in Le Mans.

DB: Being on a film set was totally different to anything I was used to, and an amazing experience. We drove the cars hard too. Steve had total dedication to being a racing driver. I couldn’t believe his ability. One scene that still makes me chuckle today is when I took a corner flat out after about four slower takes. Steve shot through right behind me. Afterwards Steve leapt out of the Porsche 917 screaming and shouting that I had taken him through flat-out. I said, ‘You didn’t have to follow you know, you could have backed off.’ But of course he didn’t, he was Steve McQueen!