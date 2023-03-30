Two racing drivers independently introduced Ferrari Down Under. Most significant was Bill Lowe, importer of the first Ferrari into Australia in 1952. Lowe was a successful amateur driver who finished third in the Australian GP in 1929. An avid motoring enthusiast, he was captivated by the elegant Ferrari sports cars beginning to make their reputations on Europe racing circuits in the early ‘50s. He tried to buy one. Enzo Ferrari was reluctant: Australia, after all, had no Ferrari agent.

Lowe, owner of a successful electrical company, suggested he could become the importer. A deal was done and, in 1952, the first Ferrari to head to Australia was shipped: a 212 Inter berlinetta. Lowe used it for hillclimbing before putting it up for sale. WH Lowe and Co remained the official Australian importer until 1974.

The other great figure in Ferrari’s Australian history was English F1 racing driver Peter Whitehead. The Yorkshireman won the Australian GP in 1938 driving an ERA on the legendary Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst, now host to one of the world’s most famous touring car races. He was also the first person to whom Enzo Ferrari sold a Formula One car – a 125 in 1949. Painted British racing green, it won that year’s Czech GP and finished third in the French GP.