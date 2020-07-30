Ready to be thrilled again

The long-anticipated reopening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is now a wonderful reality for the fans of the marque and their families. To allow guests to enjoy the in-park entertainment with peace of mind Ferrari World reopened his doors with comprehensive health and safety measures in place.

Such as mandatory online booking for all guests including Annual Passholders, to ensure that the limited capacity of 30% is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences. With their health and safety fully catered for, fans can again experience the unrivalled thrills of the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.