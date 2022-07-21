The 1953 world championship season, as with 1952, saw cars running to Formula 2 not Formula 1 regulations. GP organisers were concerned that only Ferrari had a truly competitive F1 car, so changed the rules to attract more teams and, it was hoped, make for closer racing.

Ferrari’s entry for 1952 and 1953 was the Tipo 500 powered by an Aurelio Lampredi-designed four-cylinder engine of 2.0 litres, the maximum capacity allowed. The Scuderia’s major rival was Maserati, based just down the road in Modena. Sadly for the organisers, the move to F2 regulations did not prevent the feared Ferrari dominance. During the two years that championship GPs were held to F2 regulations, Ferrari won 14 of the 15 races.

Defending World Champion Alberto Ascari had won all three previous GPs before the teams headed to France. For Reims, the Scuderia entered four cars for Ascari, Villoresi, former World Champion Nino Farina and the young Hawthorn. Lined against them were four Maseratis, their drivers including Fangio and former Ferrari star José Froilán González. There were also English Connaughts, Coopers and HWMs, and French Gordinis – but none had much chance against the might of the two Italian teams.