THE BIRTH OF THE LEGEND

Yet the following year saw the young racer achieve a truly incredible turnaround: coming second place overall in that very same, famously exhausting, Targa Florio. The world of motorsport was shocked by the arrival of this unknown new talent. Alfa Romeo immediately snapped him up, with that contract being signed in October 1920. Enzo Ferrari soon became a roaring success in the world of road racing, so much so that, at the age of just 26, Alfa decided to debut him in what was the F1 of the time, the International GP.

It was 1924, and the precise events are still shrouded in mystery. Enzo was due in Lyon for the French Grand Prix to where Alfa Romeo delivered one of its unbeatable P2s for him to drive; the other three were for Giuseppe Campari, Luis Wagner and Antonio Ascari, each of whom were already racing legends. Enzo Ferrari, however, only raced in the tests, then suddenly returned to Italy and did not participate in that French GP. Why? Nobody knows. To this day, racing fans still refer to this episode as "the mystery of Lyon".

Whatever really happened in Lyon, it didn't stop the young Ferrari. Indeed, it turned out to be the beginning of the legend, not the end. His collaboration with Alfa Romeo lasted some twenty years, and saw him work his way up from test driver to driver, commercial partner, and finally director of the Alfa-Corse department.

Eventually an historic day arrived when, on 14 July 1951, driver Froilan Gonzales nudged the front wheels of his Ferrari ahead of those of the Alfa to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It was a victory that no Ferrari fan has ever forgotten, and which marked the dawn of a new era for the house of Maranello.

For Enzo, defeating an Alfa Romeo marque that had been so important in his racing life, it was with an understandable mix of regret and nostalgia that he said of that win: "I feel like I've killed my own mother."

The Ferrari legend was born.