The portofino in the chianti region

Every day, the tour took a new route, from Castello di Casole to Castel Monastero and then from San Gimignano to Siena, where the Ferrari Portofino models lined up in Piazza del Campo on the morning of Saturday 6 April.The stunning Tuscan countryside was chosen to underline the driving pleasure and versatility of this GT model, which converts from being a coupé to a sporty spider with the unique sound of its 600-horsepower V8 engine providing the soundtrack.

The event was the first in a series of Ferrari GT Tours which will take drivers through some of Europe's most famous landscapes: the coast of the Basque Country from 10 to 12 May, the Swiss Alps from 24 to 26 May, Scotland from 7 to 9 June and Bavaria from 28 to 30 June.