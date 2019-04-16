Red 27 for Jacques Villeneuve

How have you prepared physically for these races, which are so different to Formula 1?

“In general, I try to keep myself in shape because you always need to be ready for a call, like the one to race with Scuderia Baldini. Some muscles are harder to work on, such as the neck ones, although having trained them in the past they quite quickly get back into shape. It's clear that my Formula 1 TV commentary commitments leave me little time for project-specific preparation, but I'm happy with how I feel.”



You will race with Stefano Gai and Giancarlo Fisichella. The Roman driver was one of your rivals in Formula 1. What do you remember about those days?

“We raced together in Formula 1 for many years and in general we always got along. There was an episode during a qualifying session (European GP 2006, Ed.) where we had words, but these things happen quite often and in that specific case, we were caught on camera. Anyway, it was all quickly sorted out, as it should be. Giancarlo has always been a calm person and a very fast driver.”



Compared to Formula 1, your team-mate is not a rival but the main person with whom you discuss choices and decisions. Is it easy to agree on the set-up?

“Absolutely. Giancarlo is well acquainted with this car so it is important that I talk with him a lot to understand and learn. As far as the set-up is concerned, I follow the direction he takes. Which, by the way, also really suits my driving style.”



Among your many titles, the only one you don't have is the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Do you think you'll try again one day, maybe at the wheel of a Ferrari?

“Even after all these years, I still regret finishing second in a race that we could have won (the 2007 edition, Ed.). It must be said that to win at Le Mans, you really need to compete for a manufacturer and if there were an interesting project of the sort, I would consider making a return. Some years the grid is highly competitive, other years it is less so, but what matters is to see your name on the roll of honour.”



What do you remember about Ferrari when you were a child? Did you ever go to Maranello or meet Enzo Ferrari?

“They're childhood memories, so they are a bit vague. I had the chance to meet Enzo Ferrari during a test that my father did at the Fiorano track. But the memory is fleeting, it lasted only a few seconds. Still, I was struck by the greatness of the man.”