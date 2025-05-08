Passion
Ferrari Magazine Issue 66
Ferrari Magazine Issue 66 launches in a completely revamped format, featuring new graphics, even more luxurious paper, and new content.
Among the many new elements is a historic first: a cover dedicated to a powertrain. A 10-page feature, a fitting tribute to the F80 supercar’s powertrain – the most powerful ever fitted to a Ferrari road car – delves into the details of an extraordinary engine, brought to life with stunning CGI visuals.
The new graphics enhance the photography accompanying the new content, making it even more spectacular. Among the features is My Place, where a famous author takes readers on a journey through his/her favourite places at the wheel of a Ferrari. In this issue, multi-award-winning writer Marco Missiroli offers a tour of an unusual, rain-soaked Rimini.
The new Heritage section is equally compelling, celebrating Annie Soisbault, one of the first female racing drivers who competed and won in the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO. Another female driver takes the spotlight as she test-drives the 12Cilindri Spider exclusively for the magazine. Maya Weug – a rising star of the Ferrari Driver Academy – shares the thrill of piloting the new open-top V12 along the winding roads around Lake Garda.
Another standout piece features an exclusive interview with Charles Leclerc as he reflects on the challenges and victories of his first decade with Scuderia Ferrari. The undisputed stars of the Racing section are the three 499Ps that swept the podium in the opening race of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship in Qatar. This landmark result – Ferrari’s first in over half a century – comes to life through detailed storytelling and adrenaline-charged imagery.
There is also a wealth of other stories to discover, from the latest fashion collection to a feature marking the 20th anniversary of the exclusive XX Programme and a report from a special Corso Pilota in Chile, where FIA WEC champion Miguel Molina served as instructor to a group of lucky Ferrari enthusiasts.
Now expanded to 160 pages, Ferrari Magazine offers subscribers an even richer and more exciting reading experience.