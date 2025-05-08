Ferrari Magazine Issue 66

Another standout piece features an exclusive interview with Charles Leclerc as he reflects on the challenges and victories of his first decade with Scuderia Ferrari. The undisputed stars of the Racing section are the three 499Ps that swept the podium in the opening race of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship in Qatar. This landmark result – Ferrari’s first in over half a century – comes to life through detailed storytelling and adrenaline-charged imagery.

There is also a wealth of other stories to discover, from the latest fashion collection to a feature marking the 20th anniversary of the exclusive XX Programme and a report from a special Corso Pilota in Chile, where FIA WEC champion Miguel Molina served as instructor to a group of lucky Ferrari enthusiasts.

Now expanded to 160 pages, Ferrari Magazine offers subscribers an even richer and more exciting reading experience.