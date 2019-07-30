Ferrari classics saving seafarers

Ferrari has won a place in the hearts of a coastal community in England, after an enormously generous gesture by one of the UK's leading Ferrari collectors. Richard Colton – former President of the Ferrari Owners Club Great Britain – left two rare classic Ferrari to the RNLI, the country's much-admired sea rescue service, when he died in 2015 at the age of 82. His beloved red Ferrari 250 GT SWB, dating from 1960, and his elegant 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 in silver – raised an astonishing £6.6 million and £1.93 million, respectively, at auction.

The 250 GT SWB is widely regarded as one of the world's most beautiful automobiles, with this particular car being one of only ten such specimens to have arrived new in the UK. For its part, the 275 GTB/4 is considered one of the best ever grand tourer, and is often associated with its most famous owner, Hollywood icon Steve McQueen. Richard Colton had had the two models restored and had enjoyed driving them around Europe. The huge Colton donation has permitted the Royal National Lifeboat Institute to obtain a brand new high-tech Shannon Class rescue lifeboat.