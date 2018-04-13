The last 70th anniversary Tailor Made meets its owner

Convention had it that any manufacturer whose car won the event was permitted by the organisers to use the name in the car’s model title. Although Ferrari never adopted the ‘Tour de France’ nomenclature officially, it has become an accepted term to identify this series.

With its very bold, light blue colour scheme, the car that inspired this particular livery was the one owned by Spanish racing driver Marquis Alfonso de Portago, who took the 1956 Tour de France victory in it. The 250 GT Berlinetta Scaglietti was one few competition ‘berlinettas’ (coupes) created by Ferrari and the first in the legendary berlinetta series. Between 1956 and 1959, these cars proved perfect for driving to the track and also racing – and winning – in the GT category.

Befitting its bespoke status, the GTC4Lusso bears a ‘One of One’ plaque in its cockpit, as do all ‘70 Years’ anniversary cars.