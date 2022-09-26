Dreaming about what might be possible is an ethos that runs through Ferrari, and always has done.
As post-war Europe began to rebuild through mass-produced factory vehicles, founder Enzo Ferrari dared to dream of a future where his beloved Prancing Horses were considered the best hand-built racing machines in the world.
And the dream that Enzo Ferrari made possible, through decades of passion, craftsmanship and inspiration, is now celebrated through the Ferrari Spring / Summer 2023 fashion collection.
This is third Ferrari collection from Creative Director Rocco Iannone, which represents the last chapter of a story that began in June 2021 in Maranello with the spectacular show organized in the V12 assembly lines and which continued with the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection in Milan last year.
A story made of style, innovation and excellence that Ferrari has been telling for 75 years in everything it makes.
The fashion show, which took place at the Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber in Milan, rotates around the theme of dreams. The catwalk was accompanied by an art movie, “The Dream of Dreamers” made in collaboration with the Italian-Canadian director Floria Sigismondi and with the screen participation of Taylor Hill and Alton Mason.
Some outfits from the Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection where tailoring, workwear and racing coexist to represent the different souls of Ferrari
Building on the experimental style codes of the two previous collections, the new pieces continue to take inspiration from the Prancing Horse’s racing heritage; the reinvention of the iconic Ferrari silhouette is present, but this time around the focus is on cool, casual and relaxed pieces.
At Maranello, the people are just as important as the Prancing Horses themselves, and Iannone represents this by bringing together the worlds of tailoring, workwear and racing to deliver a distinctive, yet casual cool and relaxed tone.
The last Ferrari fashion show took place at the Teatro Lirico in Milan
The pallet of course is pure Ferrari, with primary colours of the red Rosso Le Mans and yellow Giallo Modena framed with fresh summer nuances of light blue, khaki and earthy shades.
A focus on high-quality Italian craftmanship is retained through the materials of silk, cotton, lacquered wool, jersey and glove leather, while Ferrari’s commitment to the environment continues through the use of low-impact materials and working with partners who adhere to international sustainable standards.
At Ferrari, time never stands still. Tomorrow will always be an improvement on today. As the new Spring / Summer 2023 collection aims to show, the possibilities brought about by dreaming are endless.